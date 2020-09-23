DMK gearing up to hold mega digital public meeting with 50,000 participants in Karur

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: The DMK is gearing up to hold a mega digital public meeting this Sunday at 500 places in and around the district with 50,000 people including party members and the general public expected to participate.

DMK party president Stalin will be addressing the gathering at the event which will kick off around 4 pm. Tamil activist Suba Veerapandian will also be delivering a speech, said sources.

Speaking on the arrangements, Aravakurichi MLA and DMK’s Karur district in-charge V Senthil Balaji told The New Indian Express, “Our partymen are burning the midnight oil to make the event a huge success. A total of 50,000 individuals will be seated in 500 locations in and around the district with each place accommodating 100 persons. Ahead of the main event, each and every one of them who enters the conference hall will be screened using an infrared thermometer and will be handed a mask. Seating arrangements are made in a way that all 50,000 will be attending the conference by maintaining social distancing.”

He went on to add, “The 500 spots where the conference will be taking place are divided into four constituencies and the arrangements are being carried out and monitored by our party functionaries in each constituency. Projectors, screens, LED walls and large televisions along with speakers will be placed in all the 500 places for the conference meeting. Around 60,000 invitations are being sent to party functionaries who will be later distributing them to selected individuals. Only those with invitations will be allowed inside the conference hall. While handing over the invitations, individuals are asked to sign to confirm their presence at the meeting on time. This is to calculate the head count. The meeting will be held abiding by all necessary COVID-19 precautionary measures.”

Although the party has submitted forms requesting permission for the mega conference from the district administration and police department, neither has responded, he alleged.

Senthil Balaji met DMK chief M K Stalin in Chennai and officially handed over the invitation for the event.