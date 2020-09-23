STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK gearing up to hold mega digital public meeting with 50,000 participants in Karur

DMK party president Stalin will be addressing the gathering at the event which will kick off around 4 pm. Tamil activist Suba Veerapandian will also be delivering a speech, said sources.

Published: 23rd September 2020 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Aravakurichi MLA Senthil Balaji handing over the official invitation for the mega video conference meeting in Karur to DMK chief Stalin in Chennai

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: The DMK is gearing up to hold a mega digital public meeting this Sunday at 500 places in and around the district with 50,000 people including party members and the general public expected to participate.  

DMK party president Stalin will be addressing the gathering at the event which will kick off around 4 pm. Tamil activist Suba Veerapandian will also be delivering a speech, said sources.

Speaking on the arrangements, Aravakurichi MLA and DMK’s Karur district in-charge V Senthil Balaji  told The New Indian Express, “Our partymen are burning the midnight oil to make the event a huge success. A total of 50,000 individuals will be seated in 500 locations in and around the district with each place accommodating 100 persons. Ahead of the main event, each and every one of them who enters the conference hall will be screened using an infrared thermometer and will be handed a mask. Seating arrangements are made in a way that all 50,000 will be attending the conference by maintaining social distancing.”

He went on to add, “The 500 spots where the conference will be taking place are divided into four constituencies and the arrangements are being carried out and monitored by our party functionaries in each constituency. Projectors, screens, LED walls and large televisions along with speakers will be placed in all the 500 places for the conference meeting. Around 60,000 invitations are being sent to party functionaries who will be later distributing them to selected individuals. Only those with invitations will be allowed inside the conference hall. While handing over the invitations, individuals are asked to sign to confirm their presence at the meeting on time. This is to calculate the head count. The meeting will be held abiding by all necessary COVID-19 precautionary measures.”

Although the party has submitted forms requesting permission for the mega conference from the district administration and police department, neither has responded, he alleged.

Senthil Balaji met DMK chief M K Stalin in Chennai and officially handed over the invitation for the event.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Karur V Senthil Balaji MK Stalin
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp