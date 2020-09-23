STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No final report in Kanniyakumari extortion case; suspect granted default bail

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police and Inspector of Kanniyakumari CB-CID to appear before the court on Thursday.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Irked over CB-CID's delay in filing the final report in the Kanniyakumari extortion case, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police and Inspector of Kanniyakumari CB-CID to appear before the court on Thursday.

Justice V Bharathidasan gave the direction while granting bail to one of the accused in the case, M Dinesh. The judge observed that the petitioner is the friend of the prime accused Kasi. "The duo sexually assaulted women, took their photos and used the same to extort money from them," he noted. Since the CB-CID has not filed any final report even after the expiry of the statutory period of 90 days, the petitioner is entitled to default bail, the judge added, and granted bail to Dinesh on condition that he has to appear before the CB-CID daily at 10.30 am.

"Nearly six criminal cases are pending against Kasi in this case; 120 girls have been affected. It is unfortunate to note that even though the case was handed over to CB-CID, so far, it did not file final report in any of the cases," the judge said and summoned the officials.

