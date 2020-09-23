STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Response sought on antique dealer’s bail plea

Lodged in Tiruchy Central Prison as an undertrial prisoner, Subash Chandra Kapoor (71) moved the bail petition citing his poor health condition.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sought a response from the Idol Wing police on a bail petition filed by a 71-year-old US-based international antique dealer, who has several idol theft cases pending against him.

Lodged in Tiruchy Central Prison as an undertrial prisoner, Subash Chandra Kapoor (71) moved the bail petition citing his poor health condition. He stated that he had undergone surgery for cancer in the past. Currently, he is suffering from several ailments, including asthma and heart diseases. He also claimed that at present he is admitted to the Covid-19 ward of government Tiruchy hospital. Pointing out that the trial has not commenced in most of the cases and other accused in those cases were released on bail, he prayed the court to allow his petition.

Justice V Bharathidasan, who heard the plea, sought a response from the Idol Wing police and adjourned the case to September 29.

According to the prosecution, Kapoor was arrested for allegedly smuggling nearly 18 idols belonging to the Chola period. He was also accused of keeping a few of the stolen idols at his art gallery in New York. When Kapoor went to Germany, he was arrested by German government based on a Red Corner notice issued against him in 2011. He was later extradited to India in July 2012 and has been in judicial custody since then.

