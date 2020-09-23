Rs 14k crore river-linking work to kick off in Jan: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The foundation stone for the Rs 14,000-crore Cauvery-Vaigai-Guntar river-linking project that would help irrigate nearly 1 lakh acres of agricultural lands in Ramanathapuram district will be laid in January next year, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Addressing media persons at Ramanathapuram collectorate, Palaniswami said that the three-phase project would help divert excess water from Mettur dam to lakes and ponds in drought-hit districts. “Channels will be dug for a length of 259 kilometres through Karur, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts for the purpose.

Ramanathapuram district will receive 1,500 cubic feet of water from Vaigai. The project will help irrigate 1 lakh acre of cultivable lands,” he said. The Chief Minister said that in the first phase, channels would be dug for 118 kilometres from Cauvery to South Vellar.

“The second phase will be from South Vellar till Vaigai (108 kilometres) and the third phase, from Vaigai and Guntar (33 kilometres). The detailed project report for the first phase is being drafted,” he said. Apart from the multi-crore project, the Chief Minister said, “Proposals to construct check-dams at Sevvor and Soodiyur villages in Paramakudi at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore each are also being considered by the State.” He also spoke about the measures taken in Rameshwaram, for pilgrims and fisherfolk.

844 projects inaugurated in Ramnad

Palaniswami said that construction of lodges for pilgrims at Rameswaram worth Rs 30.96 crore was nearing completion. To help fisherfolk, he said an order had been issued to provide subsidised (50 per cent share by Centre and 20 per cent share by State) deep sea fishing boats to 232 beneficiaries.

With a view to expanding economic activity in the district, he said steps were also being taken to establish industrial parks at Sakkarakottai and Vanakkudi and a food park in the district. The CM also laid foundation stone for 220 development projects (Rs 70.54 crore) and inaugurated 844 completed projects (Rs 24.24 crore). He also distributed Rs 72.81 crore welfare assistance to 15,605 beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami visiting a photography exhibition at the Ramanathapuram collectorate on Monday

Chairing a Covid-19 review meeting, he said that 2,619 fever camps had been conducted here. “The district has been recording a consistent drop in cases due to effective containment measures,” he pointed out. Ministers RB Udhayakumar, G Baskaran, Kadambur Raju, MLAs M Manikandan, N Sathan Prabhakar, Karunas, Collector K Veera Raghava Rao and Superintendent of Police E Karthik were also present on the occasion. He also held meetings with representatives of farmers and fishermen associations, MSME trade bodies and self-help groups.

Appointment letter handed over

Palaniswami also handed over appointment letter for government job to P Vanathi Devi, widow of Havildar K Palani, who was martyred during a face-off with China at Galwan on June 15

Channels to cover 259 km

Excess water discharged from Mettur Dam into the sea will be diverted to waterbodies in drought-hit districts by digging channels for 259 km covering Karur, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga districts

Stone laid for 220 projects

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for 220 new projects worth Rs 70.54 crore and inaugurated 844 projects worth Rs 24.24 crore in the district. He also distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 72.81 crore to 15,605 beneficiaries