STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 14k crore river-linking work to kick off in Jan: Palaniswami

The Chief Minister said that in the first phase, channels would be dug for 118 kilometres from Cauvery to South Vellar.

Published: 23rd September 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The foundation stone for the Rs 14,000-crore Cauvery-Vaigai-Guntar river-linking project that would help irrigate nearly 1 lakh acres of agricultural lands in Ramanathapuram district will be laid in January next year, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Addressing media persons at Ramanathapuram collectorate, Palaniswami said that the  three-phase project would help divert excess water from Mettur dam to lakes and ponds in drought-hit districts. “Channels will be dug for a length of 259 kilometres through Karur, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts for the purpose.

Ramanathapuram district will receive 1,500 cubic feet of water from Vaigai. The project will help  irrigate 1 lakh acre of cultivable lands,” he said. The Chief Minister said that in the first phase, channels would be dug for 118 kilometres from Cauvery to South Vellar.

“The second phase will be from South Vellar till Vaigai (108 kilometres) and the third phase, from Vaigai and Guntar (33 kilometres). The detailed project report for the first phase is being drafted,” he said. Apart from the multi-crore project, the Chief Minister said, “Proposals to construct check-dams at Sevvor and Soodiyur villages in Paramakudi at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore each are also being considered by the State.” He also spoke about the measures taken in Rameshwaram, for pilgrims and fisherfolk. 

844 projects inaugurated in Ramnad

Palaniswami said that construction of lodges for pilgrims at Rameswaram worth Rs 30.96 crore was nearing completion. To help fisherfolk, he said an order had been issued to provide subsidised (50 per cent share by Centre and 20 per cent share by State) deep sea fishing boats to 232 beneficiaries.

With a view to expanding economic activity in the district, he said steps were also being taken to establish industrial parks at Sakkarakottai and Vanakkudi and a food park in the district. The CM also laid foundation stone for 220 development projects (Rs 70.54 crore) and inaugurated 844 completed projects (Rs 24.24 crore). He also distributed Rs 72.81 crore welfare assistance to 15,605 beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami visiting a photography exhibition at the Ramanathapuram collectorate on Monday

Chairing a Covid-19 review meeting, he said that 2,619 fever camps had been conducted here. “The district has been recording a consistent drop in cases due to effective containment measures,” he pointed out. Ministers RB Udhayakumar, G Baskaran, Kadambur Raju, MLAs M Manikandan, N Sathan Prabhakar, Karunas, Collector K Veera Raghava Rao and Superintendent of Police E Karthik were also present on the occasion. He also held meetings with representatives of farmers and fishermen associations, MSME trade bodies and self-help groups.

Appointment letter handed over
Palaniswami also handed over appointment letter for government job to P Vanathi Devi, widow of Havildar K Palani, who was martyred during a face-off with China at Galwan on June 15

Channels to cover 259 km 
Excess water discharged from Mettur Dam into the sea will be diverted to waterbodies in drought-hit districts by digging channels for 259 km covering Karur, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga districts

Stone laid for 220 projects
The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for 220 new projects worth Rs 70.54 crore and inaugurated 844 projects worth Rs 24.24 crore in the district. He also distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 72.81 crore to 15,605 beneficiaries

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp