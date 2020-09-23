STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Shelter for homeless yet to take shape in Thuvarankuruchi Government Hospital

Red tapism and inaction by the health department have led to an inordinate delay in the construction of a Shelter for Urban Homeless (SUH ) at Ponnampatti panchayat in Tiruchy district.

Published: 23rd September 2020 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Red tapism and inaction by the health department have led to an inordinate delay in the construction of a Shelter for Urban Homeless (SUH ) at Ponnampatti panchayat in Tiruchy district. The work order and funds for the SUH, which is scheduled to be established inside Thuvarankuruchi Government Hospital, was sanctioned in 2019 but the construction has not begun. The work order was approved for one year. Shelters at Thootiyam and Lalgudi also face same fate.

The shelter is a part of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) scheme and it was sanctioned in the financial year 2018-19 according to the the government website. Following this, a tender was floated in December 2018 and a resolution was passed in the town panchayat council in January 2019. The agreement for the shelter was signed in January 2019 and a work order was given by the Executive officer to the contractor.

According to the work order accessed by TNIE, the cost of building SUH is Rs 21 lakh.

The shelter would be used by the relatives patients, visiting the GH, and destitute people. Despite everything in order, the setting up of the SUH made no progress, while the departments pass the buck of initiating the work to others.

Anbalagan, executive officer of Ponnampatti panchayat, said, "We are waiting for an approval for the health department. As the shelter needs to set up in the Thuvarankuruchi GH, the health department needs to allot the land and give their approval. We are reminding them periodically." Similarly, the work has not been started at Thottiyam and Lalgudi too.

Joint Director of Health Services , Tiruchy, Dr Lakshmi said that they are working on it.

"In Thuvarankuruchi, we are in talks with the civil engineer to earmark a place for the shelter. The engineer will allot a place inside the hospital soon. In Thottiyam, there is no place in the hospital and other locations are being looked it," said Dr Lakshmi.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shelter for Urban Homeless SUH Ponnampatti panchayat
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp