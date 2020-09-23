STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN minister’s aide kidnapped from MLA office in Udumalaipet in broad daylight, rescued by cops

CCTV footage showed that Karnan was dragged out of the MLA's office, assaulted and pushed inside a car, which sped away

Karnan

Karnan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K Radhakrishnan’s personal assistant Karnan was kidnapped by a four-member gang from the Udumalaipet MLA’s office on Wednesday morning. Within hours, he was rescued by the police.

The incident happened a little after 11 am on Wednesday when a four-member gang which came in a car entered the MLA’s office in Ansari Street, Udumalaipet. Minutes later, the gang members kidnapped the minister’s PA Karnan in their car.

Following the incident, Tirupur Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal and Udumalaipet Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravikumar visited the spot and conducted an enquiry.

The police also collected CCTV footage recorded in the MLAs office, which showed the gang kidnapping Karnan in a car.

CCTV footage showed that Karnan was dragged out of the MLA's office, assaulted and pushed inside a car, which sped away. While three of the four gang members entered the MLA’s office, one of them was seen standing near the car. Police suspect that another person could be behind the wheels of the car.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Tirupur Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal said the Minister's PA Karnan has been traced by a team of police personnel and rescued. Further investigations are on.

According to sources, the gang which kidnapped Karnan had left him at Thali near Udumalaipet.

Udumalaipet Udumalai K Radhakrishnan
