AIADMK, BJP deny merger talks with Sasikala

The AIADMK and the BJP on Wednesday denied any move for patch up with VK Sasikala or with the AMMK led by TTV Dhinakaran ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.

Published: 24th September 2020 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala

Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (File photo |EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK and the BJP on Wednesday denied any move for patch up with VK Sasikala or with the AMMK led by TTV Dhinakaran ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls. While Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar categorically denied reports about the move to bring back Sasikala after her release from Bengaluru prison, BJP State president L Murugan on Wednesday denied his party playing a mediator’s role in merging the AMMK thus bringing back Sasikala to the AIADMK.

Talking to TNIE, BJP State general secretary Professor R Srinivasan stoutly denied any effort from the BJP to bringing her back to AIADMK. “There is no need for the BJP to work for the merger of Sasikala, Dhinakaran with the AIADMK. We will not work for that,” he said. “For the sake of argument, if the BJP had that idea, we should have done that in Lok Sabha polls to avoid the split of votes scored by the AMMK. We need not have waited for that till her release,” he said, adding the BJP wants to grow on its own strength.

Asked whether Sasikala’s return to AIADMK would strengthen the party, he said, “I don’t think Sasikala can make a big political surge after serving four-year imprisonment. Moreover, no one knows with what mindset she would come out of the prison. But I am sure there won’t be any role for the BJP in bringing her back. The AIADMK functionaries and cadre stand with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.” On speculations about Sasikala’s plans after her release, a senior AMMK functionary told TNIE: “We expect her release by this month-end or by next.

I can’t predict what her plans are, but the very purpose of launching AMMK was to redeem AIADMK. If that happens, it will end up only in merger, and Sasikala will be back as the general secretary.” Giving his reasons for this, the functionary said, “There are infights within the AIADMK and if they contest for around 160 seats in polls, there will be rebel candidates in all constituencies since there is no popular leader whose words command respect among the functionaries and cadre. Only Sasikala can lead the party as a strong leader.” Meanwhile, an AIADMK functionary told TNIE that the executive committee meeting of the party which is just a few days away would take key decisions that would put a full stop to the rumours.

AIADMK-allies keenly observing developments
The allies of the AIADMK are also keenly watching the developments within the party. Recently, DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth said no one could predict what impact Sasikala’s return from the prison would make in the AIADMK since no one could deny her contribution during the times of former CM J Jayalalithaa and after that. Premalatha said the DMDK was keenly observing the developments

