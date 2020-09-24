STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another complaint filed on missing electricity meter

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Much to the embarrassment of TANGEDCO, another person has filed a police complaint claiming that his electricity meter has gone missing. The 54-year-old man from the city claimed that the distribution company has sent him a job-completion message even before providing a power connection.

Speaking to TNIE, K Nagamuthu (54), a resident of Azhagapuram in Chettipalayam on Dharapuram Road said, "We applied for a single-phase connection online and paid Rs 3,500 as a fee on September 15. Following this, the TANGEDCO staff inspected the house."

"On September 21, we received an SMS from the company saying that the job has been completed. This is when not even an EB meter was installed in my house. When I took the issue, TANGEDCO officials did not respond properly. On September 22, I lodged a police complaint online, he said. Nagamuthu alleged that the company staff asked him to pay a bribe of Rs 10,000 for the job.

As the news spread, the TANGEDCO provided the power connection and installed a meter at Nagamuthu's house on Wednesday.

It may be noted that, a week ago, an Avinashi resident lodged a similar complaint and received power connection to his under-construction house. 

According to an official from TANGEDCO, "We have ordered an inquiry and issued notices to two staff"

