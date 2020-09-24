STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Electoral roll to help check health status of senior citizens in Tiruchy

The health officials are checking health status of 3,000 residents daily and collecting swab samples from 750 people at these camps.

Published: 24th September 2020 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Test

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In the past two months, the fever camps have helped the Corporation to analyse the spread of COVID and strategies to contain the virus in Tiruchy. Now, the health officials will be using electoral roll to check the health status of the senior citizens.

The health officials are checking health status of 3,000 residents daily and collecting swab samples from 750 people at these camps.

Though these camps are helpful in identifying several cases, the civic body has started using the information in electoral rolls to ensure that senior citizens are not avoiding the health check-ups.

“We have checked the details in the electoral roll and contacted the residents who are above 70 years of age. We requested them to attend our camps for health check-ups. This is helping us to ensure that all our senior citizens are safe. We will continue the fever camps as it helps our officials to have a better assessment of the spread of the virus,” a senior corporation official said.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Tiruchy Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp