Electoral roll to help check health status of senior citizens in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In the past two months, the fever camps have helped the Corporation to analyse the spread of COVID and strategies to contain the virus in Tiruchy. Now, the health officials will be using electoral roll to check the health status of the senior citizens.

The health officials are checking health status of 3,000 residents daily and collecting swab samples from 750 people at these camps.

Though these camps are helpful in identifying several cases, the civic body has started using the information in electoral rolls to ensure that senior citizens are not avoiding the health check-ups.

“We have checked the details in the electoral roll and contacted the residents who are above 70 years of age. We requested them to attend our camps for health check-ups. This is helping us to ensure that all our senior citizens are safe. We will continue the fever camps as it helps our officials to have a better assessment of the spread of the virus,” a senior corporation official said.