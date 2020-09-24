STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Farm bills: AIADMK seeks intervention of MHA, LG against Puducherry CM for announcing agitation

In a memorandum to Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday with a copy to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Anbazhagan demanded that action be taken under the Disaster Management Act 2005

Published: 24th September 2020 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK legislature party leader A Anbazhagan on Thursday sought the intervention of Lt.Governor Kiran Bedi and the Union Home Ministry against Chief Minister V Narayanasamy for announcing an agitation by the Congress and its allies on September 28 to protest against the agriculture bills passed in the Parliament.

In a memorandum to Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday with a copy to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Anbazhagan demanded that action be taken under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act 1879 and ensure that there would be no agitation as it would pose a threat to the health of the people here.

He also urged the Union Home Ministry which has overall authority over the Union Territory to intervene and keep the Narayanasamy headed government here in animated suspension in the backdrop of the announcement made by the Chief Minister to hold the demonstrations. The decision to hold the agitation on September 28 was taken by the Congress and alliance partners affiliated to the Secular Democratic Alliance at a joint meeting held here on September 22, he said.

Already Puducherry is witnessing an unabated rise in the number of COVID cases and all efforts of the government including the steps taken by the health authorities on the basis of the recommendations of the ICMR and other expert bodies would go in waste and would be nullified if the agitation or demonstrations were held, he claimed.

Chief Minister who is the chairman of the State Disaster Management Authority is violating the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, as he himself would be one of the active participants in the proposed agitation, Anbazhagan pointed out.

He also said that the people will be misled by the politically motivated agitation and also several of them will fall prey to the virus. Hence, the central government and Lt.Governor should intervene to prevent the agitation.

Anbazhagan also said that the government of India had already given guidelines that no agitation be conducted during the COVID situation as the gathering of people will lead to the spread of infection. The politically motivated approach of the chief minister will only help the fast spread of the virus, he said.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Anbazhagan V Narayanasamy Agriculture Bills Farm Bills AIADMK
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp