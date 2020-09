By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin has questioned Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for supporting Farm law-2020. In a press statement, Stalin said no farmer would support the law as it is against their welfare.

He added a union minister resigned his post to register her protest against the law and 18 political parties including Congress, NCP, TMC, SP, RJD, CPM, CPI and DMK met the President and urged him that not to give consent to the law.