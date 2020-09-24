Madras High Court to get 10 new judges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court is all set to get 10 new judges as the Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday approved the proposal for elevation of 10 judicial officers as High Court judges.

Once the appointments are approved by the Union Law Ministry and judges notified of their appointments, they will assume charge here, thus taking the strength of the High Court from 54 to 64, against the sanctioned strength of 75.

A statement released by the collegium said, “The Supreme Court collegium on September 23 approved the proposal for elevation of the following judicial officers as judges of the Madras High Court. Judicial Officers Kannammal Shanmuga Sundaram, Sathikumar Sukumara Kurup, Murali Shankar Kuppuraju, Manjula Ramaraju Nalliah, Sivagnanam Veerasamy, Ilangovan Ganesan, Ananthi Subramanian, Thamilselvi T Valayapalayam, G Chandrasekharan and AA Nakkiran, have been approved for elevation.”