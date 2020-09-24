Minister’s PA abducted, freed  within an hour

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: In a 35-minute kidnap drama, personal assistant to Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan was abducted in Udumalaipet and released on Wednesday.

At 11.10 am, four persons barged into the MLA’s office in Udumalaipet and made away with Karnan, the minister’s personal assistant. Around 35 minutes later, they freed him near Vazhapadi, some 13 km from Udumalaipet. A case has been registered in Udumalaipet police station.

Speaking to media persons, Karnan said, “Those men asked me about money transactions and political information. Since, I wasn’t aware of the issues related to the minister or political scenarios, I didn’t answer. I had no personal issue with anyone.”