STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

MLA petitions SP to revoke cases against Kudankulam nuclear plant protesters

The petitioners stated that because of the cases, the youngsters are not getting government jobs and also missing out on job opportunities in foreign countries. 

Published: 24th September 2020 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Radhapuram MLA, Kootupuli Village Welfare Committee and residents of Kudankulam petitioned the Superintendent of Police urging him to revoke cases registered against youngsters for protesting against the Nuclear power plant. 

Police confirmed that 349 cases were filed against people, who protested against the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) in 2011 and the next two years, at four police stations -- Kudankulam, Pazhavoor, Radhapuram and Uvari. However, many cases were revoked.

At present, 84 cases are pending, said sources. On Wednesday, AIADMK MLA I S Inbathurai among others submitted a petition to Superintendent of Police Manivannan requesting him to revoke the cases registered against the youngsters. The petitioners stated that because of the cases, the youngsters are not getting government jobs and also missing out on job opportunities in foreign countries. 

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kudankulam Kudankulam nuclear plant
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Jayakrishnan K
    should not be done. They should have had the sense to not unnecessarily get swayed by vested interests.
    19 hours ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp