MLA petitions SP to revoke cases against Kudankulam nuclear plant protesters

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Radhapuram MLA, Kootupuli Village Welfare Committee and residents of Kudankulam petitioned the Superintendent of Police urging him to revoke cases registered against youngsters for protesting against the Nuclear power plant.

Police confirmed that 349 cases were filed against people, who protested against the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) in 2011 and the next two years, at four police stations -- Kudankulam, Pazhavoor, Radhapuram and Uvari. However, many cases were revoked.

At present, 84 cases are pending, said sources. On Wednesday, AIADMK MLA I S Inbathurai among others submitted a petition to Superintendent of Police Manivannan requesting him to revoke the cases registered against the youngsters. The petitioners stated that because of the cases, the youngsters are not getting government jobs and also missing out on job opportunities in foreign countries.