‘Photos of PwDs being handed over supplies won’t be taken now on’

In response, the State Commissionerate for Differently Abled, on September 14, stated that such photographs will not be taken henceforth.

Published: 24th September 2020 05:46 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Commissionerate for Differently Abled has said that photographs of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) being handed over essential supplies like provision and medicines delivered to them during the lockdown period will not be taken anymore.

The Chief Minister’s special cell swung into action after concerns were raised by a section of PwDs and activists over government staff or volunteers taking photos of PwDs along with supplies offered by the Government, allegedly for publicity purposes.

A Chennai-based activist also wrote to the Chief Minister’s special cell that such photographs were being taken when PwDs received essentials after they contacted the helpline during the lockdown, and that caused undue distress. In response, the State Commissionerate for Differently Abled, on September 14, stated that such photographs will not be taken henceforth.

Welcoming the move, S Namburajan, general secretary of TN Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers, said, “It is a positive sign that the Commissionerate has acknowledged the issue and assured that it will not happen in future.” “Taking photographs would be an affront to the dignity of persons with disabilities.

India also ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2007,” said Namburajan. As holders of Unique Disability ID, aid during these times is an entitlement and not a favour from government machinery, he added.

