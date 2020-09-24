STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi hails Tamil Nadu’s handling of Covid situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated the way in which the Tamil Nadu government has been handling the Covid situation and in preventing the spread of infection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated the way in which the Tamil Nadu government has been handling the Covid situation and in preventing the spread of infection.  “The role played by the people of Tamil Nadu and the State government is appreciable.

It is worth taking note that Tamil Nadu has been an example for other States in preventing the infection. The State has taken many steps for contact tracing as well as diagnosing the symptoms. These steps could be emulated by other States,” the Prime Minister said during his discussions with Chief Ministers of several States. 

Stating that the RT-PCR test was being done to diagnose Covid, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the mortality rate would further come down in the State since it has been taking many steps for that.

However, he advised the State government to pay special attention to the seven districts where the infection continued to be high.   Modi said Tamil Nadu was at the forefront in utilising the Ayush Sanjeevani mobile app to extending telemedicine facilities to the people and that Tamil Nadu would be an example for other States in this regard.

