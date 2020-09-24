STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suicide rate in Puducherry comes down to 32.5 per lakh population, still higher than national average of 10.4 

There has been a significant improvement in the last five years. The deaths by suicide declined gradually from 43.2 in 2015 to 33.3 in 2016, 40.1 in 2017, 33.8 in 2018 and 32.5 in 2019.

Published: 24th September 2020 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The suicide rate in Puducherry has reduced to 32.5 per lakh population in 2019. With this, the UT has slipped to the third place after Andaman and Nicobar Islands (45.5) and Sikkim (33.1)

The trend is seen as a significant improvement in the last five years, as the deaths by suicide declined gradually from 43.2 per lakh in 2015 to 33.3 in 2016, 40.1 in 2017, 33.8 in 2018 and 32.5 in 2019.

However, the suicide rate in Puducherry still remains much higher than the national average of 10.4 per lakh population in 2019, according to the NCRB data. 

The number of deaths by suicide has come down from 500 in 2018 to 493 in 2019. Among the 493 deaths, 348 are males and 145 females. A majority of these deaths are due to an illness (120) or looming family problems (110), according to the NCRB. 

Also, 78 were students (46 males and 32 females) and 35 daily wage earners. 

Some other reasons because of which they resorted to this extreme step are ideological causes (10) and unemployment (9). One student died by suicide after failure in the public examinations.

The data shows that no farmers or professionals have died by suicide.

The Trust for Youth and Child Leadership (TYCL), via an RTI reply from the Puducherry Police Department, found that there's a significant drop in suicides among youth. 

The trust, which has a special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of UN, has launched the 'Puducherry Youth Helpline' as a safe space for youth feelings where they can share their socio-economic issues with professionals and other stakeholders of the community. 

"This helpline, in the last three years, has received over 550 calls benefiting more than 320 youngsters and their families," says Rasaiya G, associate director of the trust. 

Rural Puducherry has recorded more youth suicides and the trend shows that males are more vulnerable in the Union territory than females. Socio-economic and political factors are also major reasons behind high suicide rates in Puducherry.

Puducherry Youth Helpline (9655507090) is open from 9 AM to 7 PM from Monday to Saturday via Phone, Texts, WhatsApp, Social Media Platforms. TYCL has launched India’s first-ever “Youth Helpline” user-friendly mobile application for the users to interact anonymously. Further professional support will be offered through Government and Private partner organizations to overcome suicidal ideations.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.) 

