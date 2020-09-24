STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government urged to complete road-widening project soon

Activists have demanded the State government to complete Tirunelveli - Tenkasi road widening project, which has been pending for the last seven years, as soon as possible.

Published: 24th September 2020 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Activists have demanded the State government to complete Tirunelveli - Tenkasi road widening project, which has been pending for the last seven years, as soon as possible.

In reply to an RTI application filed by  an MDMK functionary, State Highway Department said that it was still in the process of finalising a contractor to complete the Rs 480.60-crore project that will convert the the existing 45.6-km two-lane stretch to four-lane.

"In haste, the highway department axed 1160 fully-grown trees including tamarind, neem, Vaagai and century-old banyan trees on the side of the existing  Tirunelveli - Tenkasi two-way road in 2018 with. The contract given to the earlier contractor, Seyyadurai, was cancelled later following an Income Tax Department search on his The State government did not show any interest to complete this project in the last two years," claimed A Thiravidamani, an Alangulam based activist.

The MDMK functionary, Udayasooriyan, said that after the contract given to Seyyadurai was cancelled, the highway department conducted a re-tender in November 2019. "Even 10 months after the re-tender was conducted, the department has not started the project. When they could cut down more than 1,000 trees in a couple of days, why could not they complete the project in a few months?. I request the State government to replant the trees that were axed and relay the existing two-lane road between Tirunelveli and Tenkasi if they are not interested in completing the project," he said.

Replying to Udayasooriyan's RTI query, the State government said that two road bridges, with a length of 900 metre, would be constructed  in Pavoorchatram and Alangulam and Pavoorchatram towns would have service roads when the project is implemented.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirunelveli - Tenkasi road widening project RTI
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp