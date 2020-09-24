TN crosses 9,000 Covid toll mark, 5,235 fresh cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State breached yet another grim milestone vis-a-vis Covid-19 on Wednesday with the number of deaths crossing 9,000. But, on the bright side, the total number of people discharged after treatment crossed the five lakh mark in Tamil Nadu with 5,363 more people getting discharged on the day.

The State reported 5,325 fresh cases, taking the tally to 5,57,999.

With 63 more deaths, the toll climbed to 9,010. The number of people discharged stands at 5,02,740. There are 46,249 active cases at present in the State. Chennai recorded 980 cases, with neighbouring Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur reporting 297, 205, and 218 cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, four among the 63 dead didn’t have any comorbidities. One patient was a 58-year-old woman from Chennai, who was admitted to hospital on June 23 with Covid pneumonia of more than 90 per cent lung infection. After 90 days of intensive care treatment, she was discharged on Tuesday.

The other patient was a 48-year-old man from Kanche-epuram. He was admitted with oxygen saturation of less than 80 per cent on August 21. He was treated with life saving drugs and oxygen support.

Corrigendum

In a report titled ‘5,334 fresh cases in State, toll nears 9K’, published here in the September 23 edition, it was wrongly stated that seven people died a day after admission when, according to the State’s health bulletin, it was six patients who died a day after they were admitted for treatment. The error is regretted.