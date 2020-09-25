Apt to establish Siddha institute in TN, EPS writes to PM Modi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing gratitude for the Centre’s move in establishing the All India Institute of Siddha (AIIS). In his letter, Palaniswami stated: “I am very happy to learn that the Union government, under your leadership, has been giving due importance to Indian Medicine – Siddha, Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, as well as Homoeopathy.

It is learnt that the Centre is planning to establish an All India Institute of Siddha. I would like to thank Government of India for this initiative as well as request you to establish the institute in the current financial year itself.” “It would be apt to establish this pioneer institute in TN, which is the place where the Siddha medicine originated. I would like to inform you that the land required for the institute, with good air, rail and road connectivity, has already been identified near Chennai city,” the letter said. Palaniswami further added that he had already directed the officials concerned to provide all details required by the Centre, and said that he expected a favourable reply.

State to bear expenses for Ahmedabad Tamil school

Palaniswami on Thursday, also wrote to his counterpart in Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, stating that the Tamil Nadu government was willing to bear the entire expenditure for continuance of the Tamil medium school at Ahmedabad. The letter comes in the backdrop of news reports that the 80-year-old school had closed down. In his letter Palaniswami said, “I am distressed to know that the school, which had been imparting education in Tamil medium to mainly migrant labourers at Ahmedabad, has closed down suddenly, citing low attendance.

These Tamil children are now left without any choice to continue their education.” He added Tamil was a language with a rich histroy and culture, and that Tamils have immensely contributed towards the development of Gujarat. “The future of Tamil linguistic minority in Gujarat needs to be protected,” he said, while requesting Rupani to intervene in the issue and pass suitable orders to help the school continue. “I would appreciate early action in this regard,” the letter stated. Meanwhile, former union minister and TMC president GK Vasan also wrote to Rupani requesting him for an early reopening of the school. He also met Ahmedabad MP Kirit Solanki and handed over the letter, and urged him to personally take up the matter with the Gujarat Chief Minister.

‘Political compulsion behind PM’s praise’

Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday said ‘political compulsions’ were behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the State. Referring to Modi’s recent remarks praising TN for measures taken to control Covid, Stalin’s statement raised doubts on the data produced by the government. He added the spread has increased with each day. There are disparities between the data released by the Centre and the State governments over the number of tests conducted, he added.ENS

Will face polls with DMK: TN Cong chief

Chennai: The newly appointed in-charge of TN Congress unit Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday made it clear that the party’s stand on upcoming polls was to work towards forming a government with DMK chief Stalin as the CM. Rao made the remarks while on a visit to consult with party cadre. In a statement, Rao further assured that Congress and the DMK would face the 2021 polls together.ENS

Leaders wish Captain a speedy recovery

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Dy CM O Panneerselvam and other leaders, including DMK chief MK Stalin, wished for the speedy recovery of DMDK president Vijayakant, who tested positive for Covid. In a message, Palaniswami stated, he enquired about Vijayakant’s health with his wife, and said he would pray for his health. Dy CM stated, “I pray to Lord to help him heal completely.” Stalin said: “I wish he returns to public service with full enthusiasm.”ENS

EPS grants solatium to kin of 22 victims

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday granted a solatium of `1 lakh each to families of 22 persons who lost their lives in various accidents recently. He also expressed condolences to the bereaved families, a statement said.ENS

Open more procurement centres, says TMC

Chennai: TMC president GK Vasan on Thursday urged State government to procure paddy till the completion of Kuruvai harvest. “Farmers of delta districts are busy with harvesting. However, following reports that the government was planning to close down District Procurement Centres, they are now living in fear as the move would force them to sell produce to private traders at a lower price,” he said. ENS

Ensure jobs for locals with ordinance: PMK

Chennai: The PMK on Thursday urged the State government to promulgate an Ordinance to offer 80 per cent of job opportunities in private companies to locals residents. PMK founder S Ramadoss welcomed Karnataka government’s move to offer jobs in C and D categories to Kannadigas alone. All southern states, except Kerala, have enacted Acts ensuring jobs to locals, he added. ENS

Karunas sees foulplay in Sekharan posters

Madurai: Wall posters dotting Anuppandi, portraying Dalit leader Immanual Sekharan as a member of a particular community, prompted Thiruvadanai MLA Karunas to claim that ‘Mallar Perarasu Meetpu Kazhagam’ was attempting to appropriate the the freedom fighter’s legacy. After submitting a petition to Inspector General of Police Dr S Murugan, Karunas said that this was an attempt to sully the caste harmony. On upcoming polls, he said that his party, Mukkulathor Pulipadai, could not be avoided by the ruling party. ENS