Six bullets, including four live, found inside a toilet at Coimbatore Airport

The bullets were found thrown in a toilet stall in the check-in section of the airport by cleaning staff.

Published: 25th September 2020 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 11:41 PM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Four live rounds of bullets and two used ones were found inside a toilet at the Coimbatore International Airport on Friday afternoon, causing panic among security staff. 

​Following the incident, security was tightened at the Airport.

The bullets were found thrown in a toilet stall in the check-in section of the airport by cleaning staff. The washroom is located near the security section where security personnel screen the belongings of passengers. 

Police suspected that someone might have tried to get rid of the bullets by tossing them in the washroom. 

However, as there are no CCTV cameras in the washroom, they are unable to ascertain who had thrown the bullets, which had been examined by Central Industrial Security Force personnel, who lodged a complaint with the Peelamedu police in the evening. A case has been registered under Section 102 CrPC, said police.

"Four live bullets of 9 mm pistols were found while the other two used bullets are a little larger in size. We are investigating, based on the complaint," said G Stalin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order), Coimbatore city.

