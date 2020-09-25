STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Third death at Tirupur govt hospital during power failure?

The relatives of a 44-year-old female patient on Wednesday sought the Collector’s intervention and sought stringent action against those responsible for the alleged negligence.

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Even as the controversy over the death of two Covid patients due to the alleged disruption of oxygen supply at Government Tirupur Hospital is yet to die down, a petition was submitted to the Collector reporting a third death.

 The relatives of a 44-year-old female patient on Wednesday sought the Collector’s intervention and sought stringent action against those responsible for the alleged negligence. In the petition, the relatives alleged that the woman, D Anuradha, who was on ventilator support, died on Tuesday morning due to the disruption in oxygen supply during the power failure.

It may be noted that two elderly Covid patients also died in Covid ICU ward on the same day allegedly due to the same reason. However, Collector K Vijaya Karthikeyan refuted the allegations, saying that the oxygen supply was not affected as power backup kicked in immediately after the power failure. Anuradha, who was running a roadside eatery, lost her husband ten years ago and is survived by her three daughters. 

