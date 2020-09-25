TN seeks Rs 1,140 crore financial aid from Centre to revamp Animal Husbandry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Thursday sought Rs 1,140 crore financial assistance from the Union government for improving infrastructure of the Department of Animal Husbandry.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressed the Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh, to release the Central government’s share of Rs 500 crore for establishing three veterinary colleges and research institutes at Thalalivasal in Salem, Veerapandi in Theni and Udumalpet in Tirupur districts, and Rs 209.63 cr for various schemes under the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

State Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K Radhakrishnan also highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the State Animal Husbandry Department for improving the economy of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

He also informed that the State-Level Executive Committee had approved programmes to the tune of Rs 69.99 crore, under the National Livestock Mission, that included the Centre’s share of Rs 35.98 crore. The Centre has been requested to sanction the funds for the schemes approved by the committee entirely.

TN Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan called on Union Minister for Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh at the latter’s office in New Delhi and presented him a letter from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami