STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN seeks Rs 1,140 crore financial aid from Centre to revamp Animal Husbandry

The State government on Thursday sought Rs 1,140 crore financial assistance from the Union government for improving infrastructure of the Department of Animal Husbandry.

Published: 25th September 2020 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Thursday sought Rs 1,140 crore financial assistance from the Union government for improving infrastructure of the Department of Animal Husbandry.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressed the Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh, to release the Central government’s share of Rs 500 crore for establishing three veterinary colleges and research institutes at Thalalivasal in Salem, Veerapandi in Theni and Udumalpet in Tirupur districts, and Rs 209.63 cr for various schemes under the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

State Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K Radhakrishnan also highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the State Animal Husbandry Department for improving the economy of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

He also informed that the State-Level Executive Committee had approved programmes to the tune of Rs 69.99 crore, under the National Livestock Mission, that included the Centre’s share of Rs 35.98 crore. The Centre has been requested to sanction the funds for the schemes approved by the committee entirely.

TN Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan called on Union Minister for Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh at the latter’s office in New Delhi and presented him a letter from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami 

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
animal husbandry Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp