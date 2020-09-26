STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
28 people in Thanjavur village test positive, refuse to get admitted in hospital

District officials, including Peravurani Tahsildar Jayalakshmi and Sethubavachathiram panchayat union president MK Muthumanickam, went to the village to convince the patients to get admitted, in vain.

THANJAVUR: As many as 28 persons from Kazhanivasal, who tested positive for Covid-19, refused to get admitted in Covid Care Centres and instead demanded that they be re-tested. Although officials went to the village to try convince the patients, their efforts were in vain.

It is learnt that special medical camps were conducted at Sornakkadu and Kazhanivasal village panchayats on September 22. At these camps, the swab samples of 200 villagers were collected and sent to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH). The results arrived on Friday. Of the 200 people tested, 12 people from Sornakkadu, 28 from Kazhanivasal and one person from Veeraraghavapuram tested positive.

However, while the patients from other two villages agreed to be admitted in Covid Care Centres, the 28 villagers from Kazhanivasal refused and demanded a re-test. District officials, including Peravurani Tahsildar Jayalakshmi and Sethubavachathiram panchayat union president MK Muthumanickam, went to the village to convince the patients to get admitted, in vain. Some patients reportedly even locked up their houses and left with their family. Meanwhile, officials have disinfected the streets of the villages and four ambulances have been deployed outside the village.

