CBI files chargesheet against nine cops in Sathankulam custodial deaths case

The CBI took over the Sathankulam custodial deaths case on July 7 after the Centre gave its nod to the central agency to probe the deaths of P Jayaraj (59) and his son J Beniks (31)

Published: 26th September 2020 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 04:22 PM

CBI sleuths inquiring at the house of victims, P Jeyaraj and J Beniks, at Sathankulam in Thoothukudi | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly three months after launching a probe into the custodial deaths of a father-son duo in Sathankulam, the Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet against nine Tamil Nadu police officials.

The chargesheet has been filed against inspector Sridhar, two sub-inspectors, two head constables and four constables.

The CBI took over the Sathankulam custodial deaths case on July 7 after the Centre gave its nod to the central agency to probe the deaths of P Jayaraj (59) and his son J Beniks (31), who were picked up for questioning by the Tamil Nadu police in Tuticorin's Sathankulam for allegedly violating lockdown rules on June 19.

This comes after the state passed a government order on June 29 deciding to accept the request of the Director General of Police to transfer the custodial deaths case registered in Kovilpatti East Police Station under Section 176 (1-A) (i) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 for investigation by CBI by issuing a notification under section 6 of Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 to facilitate a free and fair investigation.

The father and son were allegedly brutally thrashed by the police while in custody, leading to their deaths. While Beniks died at the Kovilpatti General Hospital on June 22, his father died on the morning of June 23.

The chargesheet was filed under section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 182 (to use the lawful power of such public servant to the injury or annoyance of any person), 193 (punishment for false evidence), 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure), 218 (public servant preparing false record intentionally) and 34 (criminal act is done by several persons) and substantive offences thereof in the Designated Court at Madurai. One more accused, a sub-inspector, died during investigation. The police personnel were arrested during investigation and are presently in judicial custody.

After investigation, a combined chargesheet in both the cases has been filed. Further investigation is continuing to look into the role of other persons in the case.

