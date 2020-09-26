Final decision on reopening schools will be taken by CM before Oct 1: Sengottaiyan

By Express News Service

ERODE: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will hold a meeting with the officials of Health and Family Welfare, Revenue and School Education departments before October 1 to decide on reopening of schools, said School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan here on Friday.

Sengottaiyan said that during the meeting, the CM would review the government order allowing students of classes 10 and 12 to visit their respective schools from October 1. The minister also urged the students to utilise the toll-free number 14417 from next month to clear their doubts.

“A report on syllabus reduction has been submitted to the CM. He will decide whether to reduce the syllabus further or not. If need arises, the department will extend the last date of admissions beyond September 30,” he said.