Tamil Nadu reports 5,679 Covid-19 positive cases, 72 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State reported 5,679 Covid-19 positive cases and 72 deaths, taking the tally to 5,69,370 and toll to 9,148 on Friday. Chennai’s daily tally also increased from 1,089 on Thursday to 1,193 on Friday. Chennai’s neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu reported 277 cases, Kancheepuram 165 and Tiruvallur 229 cases.

Coimbatore also recorded a new high of fresh cases with 661 testing positive. Besides Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts, Salem and Cuddalore reported more than 200 cases. Salem 297 and Cuddalore 235 cases.

Four private labs, Bharath Medical College and Hospital, Kancheepuram, Hicare Lab, Chennai, Ganga Laboratory, Coimbatore and Sri Kumaran Hospital, Trichy have been approved for Covid-19 testing, according to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

The State tested 94,877 samples and 93,002 people on the day, the highest single day tests. Also 5,626 people were discharged on the day after treatment. Among the deceased four didn’t have comorbidity conditions, as per the bulletin.