STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

First ‘Meenakshi’ reference on Paavai Vilakku

The deity was referred to as ‘Thirukkamakkottam Udaiya Aludaiya Nacchiyar’ in the 13th-century inscriptions belonging to Pandya period, he added. 

Published: 27th September 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The inscriptions found at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple indicate that the earliest mention of the presiding deity’s name ‘Meenakshi’ was on the engravings of Paavai Vilakku dating back to 1752 CE (268 years ago), said Archaeological Expert C Santhalingam who carried out a year-long study on the temple’s inscriptions.

The deity was referred to as ‘Thirukkamakkottam Udaiya Aludaiya Nacchiyar’ in the 13th-century inscriptions belonging to Pandya period, he added. Addressing media persons on Friday, he said “As a part of the recent study that went on for a year, 410 inscriptions (nearly 99 per cent of all the inscriptions were found in the temple) have been documented.

Of which, 78 contain the full text and 304 were found as fragments. Of the 78 fully intact inscriptions, 77 are in Tamil, while one is in Sanskrit with Grantha characters.” Led by Santhalingam, a team of experts, including State Archaeology Department Archaeological Officer B Asai Thambi, Government Madurai Museum Curator M Marudhu Pandian, Researcher (Pandya Nadu Centre for Historical Research) R Udhayakumar involved in the survey-cum-documentation that commenced in July last year. The findings are soon to be released by temple management. 

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meenakshi temple Madurai
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp