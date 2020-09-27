STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No place for Sasikala in AIADMK: Veeramani

The minister added that the sentiments of the partymen were against Sasikala; He also stated that there were no differences in the party about their Chief Ministerial candidate

Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala

Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (File photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUPATTUR: Ruling out any possibility for readmitting former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s aide VK Sasikala into the AIADMK, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration KC Veeramani on Saturday said that the public have been loathing her.

Speaking to mediapersons in Vellore after flagging off mobile ration shops at the district collectorate here, the minister said, “There is no question of readmitting Sasikala into the party. Sentiments of our partymen are against her.” Veeramani, who is also the Tirupattur district secretary of the AIADMK, stated that there were no differences in the party about the Chief Ministerial candidate.

“We have no differences on the issue,” he said. In Tirupattur, Veeramani also opened an anganwadi building constructed at a cost of Rs 8.50 lakh at Puthagaram in Jolarpet. Speaking at the event, he said that infant mortality rate in Tamil Nadu has dropped to 9 in 100 due to the comprehensive measures and welfare schemes initiated by the AIADMK government. 

The minister also distributed plants and seeds for creating a nutrition garden in the anganwadi premises.
District Revenue Officer J Partheeban, Aavin district chairman T Velazhagan and joint registrar of cooperatives Thiruguna Ayyapadurai were also present at the event.

More from Tamil Nadu.
