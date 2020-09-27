STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only 26% TN schools have loos for special kids

Besides 59,152 schools (all management) have children with special needs (CWSN) friendly toilets, the department of school education under the Union Ministry of Education said.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

CHENNAI: The Central government informed the Madras High Court that only 25.95 per cent of schools in Tamil Nadu have children with special needs friendly toilets and only 62.86 per cent of schools are provided with ramps and made barrier-free.

The department of school education and literacy under secretary Alok Jawahar made the submissions in a detailed reply to a plea seeking to provide adequate infrastructure for such schoolchildren. As per unified district information system for education (2018-19) 37,183 schools in TN have been provided with ramps. 

Besides 59,152 schools (all management) have children with special needs (CWSN) friendly toilets, the department of school education under the Union Ministry of Education said. The plea also sought for safe transportation facilities to special children, the government in its reply said, “Under the inclusive education for CWSN component of Samagra Shiksha, for access to and from school and to facilitate retention of CWSN enrolled in general schools, there is a provision of transportation and escort allowances for such children in classes I to XII. For 2020-21, Rs 1498.10 lakh has been estimated for transportation allowance for 45,002 CWSN and Rs 369.42 lakh has been estimated for escort allowance for 9,996 CWSN for Tamil Nadu,” the detailed submission said.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
