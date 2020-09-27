Reduce mortality rate, Chief Secy tells Collectors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary K Shanmugam on Saturday urged Collectors of 15 districts in the State, where reportedly the Covid infection is high, to focus on reducing the mortality rate. He also held discussions with special officers appointed to the 15 zones of the Chennai Corporation and advised them to take steps to bring down the positivity rate below five per cent in the city.

The Chief Secretary reviewed Covid prevention works in Coimbatore, Salem, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Tirupur, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur, Erode, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Vellore, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Tiruvarur districts.

Shanmugam also advised Collectors about the need for intensifying surveillance in containment zones and the availability of beds, medicines and medical equipment. He added that since the number of affected persons has been going up of late, steps should be taken to reduce this as well.

As far as Chennai is concerned, Shanmugam said the number of fever camps should be increased if needed, and the reasons for the spread of the infection should be closely monitored and awareness created among the public. Door-to-door check-up should also be done in areas where the infection is high, he added.