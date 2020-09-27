Tamil Nadu records 5,791 new COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 5,791 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to 5,80,808 and toll to 9,313 on Sunday.

The number of new cases reported from Chennai continues to rise, with the city reporting 1,280 fresh cases compared to the 1,187 cases reported on Saturday. The number of active cases in the city has once again crossed the 10,000-mark, now standing at 10,656 and also reported 19 deaths. As many as 936 people were discharged on the day.

Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 296, 196 and 202 cases respectively. Meanwhile, as many as 1,874 cases were reported from the western districts, Coimbatore continuing to lead the region with 596 cases on the day. Coimbatore was followed by Salem with 378 cases, Tiruppur with 282, Namakkal with 173, Nilgiris with 161 and Erode with 125. Only Dharmapuri (93) and Krishnagiri (66) districts in the region reported less than 100 new cases recorded 93 and 66 cases.

The State also tested 96,102 samples and 94,200 people on the day. This takes the total number of samples tested to 71,00,660 and people to 68,88,043.

Among the deaths reported on the day, three patients did not have any comorbid conditions. A 30-year-old woman from Karur was the youngest patient without comorbid conditions to die.

According to a media bulletin, she was admitted to Karur Medical College Hospital on September 24 after testing positive on September 22. She died two days after admission on September 26 due to Covid pneumonia, acute respiratory failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome.