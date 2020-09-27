STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu records 5,791 new COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths

The number of cases from Chennai continues to rise with 1,280 cases on Sunday and the number of active cases has once again crossed the 10,000-mark.

Published: 27th September 2020 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Health staff collecting samples of people during medical camp near Avinashi bridge in Coimbatore. (Photo U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 5,791 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to 5,80,808 and toll to 9,313 on Sunday.

The number of new cases reported from Chennai continues to rise, with the city reporting 1,280 fresh cases compared to the 1,187 cases reported on Saturday. The number of active cases in the city has once again crossed the 10,000-mark, now standing at 10,656 and also reported 19 deaths. As many as 936 people were discharged on the day.

Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 296, 196 and 202 cases respectively. Meanwhile, as many as 1,874 cases were reported from the western districts, Coimbatore continuing to lead the region with 596 cases on the day. Coimbatore was followed by Salem with 378 cases, Tiruppur with 282, Namakkal with 173, Nilgiris with 161 and Erode with 125. Only Dharmapuri (93) and Krishnagiri (66) districts in the region reported less than 100 new cases recorded 93 and 66 cases.

The State also tested 96,102 samples and 94,200 people on the day. This takes the total number of samples tested to 71,00,660 and people to 68,88,043.

Among the deaths reported on the day, three patients did not have any comorbid conditions. A 30-year-old woman from Karur was the youngest patient without comorbid conditions to die.

According to a media bulletin, she was admitted to Karur Medical College Hospital on September 24 after testing positive on September 22. She died two days after admission on September 26 due to Covid pneumonia, acute respiratory failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID 19 cases coronavirus Chennai deaths active cases
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
COVID tales: Yamaraj in Delhi encourages you to wear a mask
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp