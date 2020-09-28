AIADMK functionary beheaded in Chengalpattu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An AIADMK functionary was beheaded in Chengalpattu on Sunday. It is believed that it is a case of revenge killing. The deceased Sekar (42), a native of Selvi Nagar in Chengalpattu, joined AIADMK from DMK two months ago.

He was also charged in the murder of Vijayakumar, a history-sheeter and politician, in 2012. There are several cases pending against Sekar. On Sunday around 2 pm, while he was travelling to his friend’s house in a bike, a six-member gang started following him with machetes.

Upon spotting them, Sekar tried to escape, but the gang caught up with him and hacked him. Then they beheaded him before fleeing. The villagers alerted the police. On information, Chengalpattu police sent his body to Chengalpattu government hospital for autopsy. Around 5 pm, six men including brother of Vijayakumar, who was murdered in 2012, Suresh and five others surrendered at Chengalpattu SP office. A probe is on.

Chased and murdered

According to police, on Sunday around 2 pm, while Sekar was travelling to his friend’s house on a bike, a gang started following him. He tried to escape, but the gang caught up with him and hacked him