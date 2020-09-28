AIADMK’s Chief Minister candidate for TN Assembly polls to be announced on October 7

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK-led alliance's Chief Minister candidate for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on October 7.

AIADMK’s deputy coordinator KP Munusamy said this after the executive committee meeting of the party which lasted for more than four hours.

Sources said the meeting debated the Chief Minister candidate and the constitution of the steering committee to guide party affairs.

AIADMK spokesperson V Pugazhendi admitted that there were lengthy discussions on the Chief Minister candidate during the executive committee meeting but a decision could not be taken.

Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar said, “The lengthy discussions took place in a democratic manner and whatever decision is announced will be accepted by the one and half crore cadre of the AIADMK.”

Following today’s developments, there will be hectic parleys on the Chief Minister candidate during the next week.

The executive meeting adopted 15 resolutions. A resolution urged the Centre to expeditiously disburse Rs 27,763.36 crore towards GST dues, funds pending under 13 heads towards various schemes besides the subsidies.

Of the 15 resolutions, six commended Palaniswami for various reasons while three commended both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam.

A resolution condemned Karnataka’s efforts to construct a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu and another resolution demanded disbursal of sufficient funds for COVID-19 relief and prevention work in Tamil Nadu. Another resolution swore by the two-language policy that has been there in Tamil Nadu for a long time.

After a gap of nearly four years, Avvai Shanmugam Road on which AIADMK headquarters is located was filled with a large number of AIADMK workers. A section of them wore masks with the picture of OPS, while another section displayed pictures of EPS in farmer attire describing him as the future CM. A group of workers presented a sword to OPS on his way to the party office.