‘Assailants’ confess to kidnap of businessman in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: When the police started chasing the ‘suspected assailants’, they did not have any clue about the ‘surprise in waiting’. The three-member gang, speeding along Kovai-Salem highway in a car, was caught, and during questioning, they confessed to kidnapping a Somanur-based businessman.

They also said that they had freed the businessman, identified as Karthik, after the police started chasing them. The confession caught the police unawares, as they were probing into an assault plaint filed by Thatchinamoorthy (35), of Kodumudi in Erode.

In his complaint, Thatchinamoorthy, an earth-mover operator, said that when he was travelling in a car, on September 23, he was attacked by a passenger of another car following a dispute over overtaking. With the help of CCTV footage, police zeroed in on a car that bears a peculiar mark.

Sources said that on Saturday night, the police noticed the same car again on Kovai-Salem highway and managed to catch the gang near Pazhangarai in Avinashi. The gang, not knowing why they were being chased, blurted out their offense. The three were remanded to Tirupur district jail on Sunday morning.