Coimbatore girl tops TNEA rank list, plans to complete BE at Anna University

COIMBATORE: MS Sasmita, an 18-year-old Coimbatore resident, has secured the first rank in this year’s Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission rank list with a cut-off mark of 199.67. The rank list was released by the Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan on Monday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sasmita said that she hails from Namakkal district but is currently under the care of her uncle in Coimbatore. She completed her Class X in KSR Matriculation School at Tiruchengode. She scored 490 marks out of 500 in the Class X public examination.

"After that, I completed Class XII at Sri Chaitanya Junior College (School), which comes under the state board syllabus, at Hyderabad and I scored 989 marks out of 1,000 in Class XII," she said.

"I hoped to join an IIT and I took JEE main paper 1 and paper 2 exams and cleared both. On Sunday, I attempted the JEE advanced paper. But, I have no hope of joining an IIT," she said.

Instead, she has decided to join the BE Computer Science course in Anna University.

"After this, I hope to work in top corporate companies, such as Amazon, and then prepare for the civil services exam," said Sasmita.

"Students, who study theory concepts instead of memorising things, can score well. From class XI, as I focused on the JEE exam. The Class XI and XII syllabus was easy and school teachers taught the lessons well, so I got 989 marks in the Class XII exam," she said.