Congress leads protest against farm bills in Puducherry, CM 'ready to accept dismissal of govt'

"You can dismiss the government if you wish to. Try doing it and see (the consequences). So many people have tried (but failed)," said Chief Minister V Narayanasamy

Published: 28th September 2020 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy leading an agitation of Congress and its allies against farm bills in front of Head Post office in Puducherry on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday said he was prepared to accept the dismissal of his government for leading a protest against the Centre but will not give up agitating for the people.

"I will continue to lead the agitation against the farm bills and other issues even if my government is dismissed by the Centre. I will accept it for the people and the farmers and am ready to make any sacrifice," said Narayanasamy while speaking at a demonstration organized by the Congress and its allies in front of the Head Post Office as part of agitations against the farm bills in different places in Puducherry and Karaikal on Monday.

Referring to the advisory note sent to him by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Narayanasamy said 'someone' had tried to stop him from leading the agitation by citing that he is the Chief Minister and the Chairman of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). “But I say I am a worker of the party (while leading the agitation), not Chief Minister or Chairman of SDMA. Whatever direction the party gives, I will follow. The party is important, not the post (of Chief Minister). You can dismiss the government if you wish to. Try doing it and see (the consequences). So many people have tried (but failed)," said the Chief Minister.

It is not unique for a Chief Minister to lead an agitation and now even the Punjab Chief Minister is agitating for the farmers, he added.

Stating that the Narendra Modi government has surrendered to corporates and big traders, he said that the bills will severely affect the small and marginal farmers who constititue 89 percent of the total farmers. Demanding withdrawal of the bills, he said that the agitations will continue against the bills in a phased way.

Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister and legislator K Lakshminarayanan, Convenor of DMK (North and South wings) S P Sivakumar and R Siva, CPI State Secretary A M Saleem, CPM State Secretary R Rajangam, former MLA Nara Kalainathan, former Secretary of CPM T Murugan and leaders and functionaries of alliance partners DMK, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK among others participated in the demonstration. They raised slogans against the Union government demanding withdrawal of the bills and dispersed.

V Narayanasamy Puducherry Farm Bills
