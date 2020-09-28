Consider SPB for Bharat Ratna: Prince of Arcot

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider noted playback singers Mohammed Rafi and SP Balasubrahmanyam, for the Bharat Ratna.

“Mohammed Rafi and SPB were unique and outstanding artists. Their melodious voice has been engraved and endeared in the hearts of millions of people, irrespective of caste, creed and religion,” he said in his letter. He suggested that both singers may be conferred the highest civilian award posthumously as a ‘befitting honour’