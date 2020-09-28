Covid-19 cases in Chennai continue to be on rising trend, TN tally nearing 6 lakh-mark

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 5,589 fresh Covid-19 cases and 70 deaths, taking the positive case tally to 5,86,397 with 9,383 mortalities.

The number of cases of Covid-19 in Chennai continues to be on an increasing trend with 1,283 cases reported on Monday. The total number of cases of Covid-19 in the city has reached 1,64,744. The capital city also recorded 13 deaths on Monday.

The cases also continue to be high in Coimbatore. While the city recorded 587 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, Salem and Chengalpattu recorded 256 and 249 cases respectively. Thiruvallur witnessed 249 cases and 162 cases were recorded in Cuddalore.

Tamil Nadu continues to record a high number of deaths. On Monday, 70 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported, of which 29 occurred in Private hospitals and 41 deaths in Government hospitals. The total number of deaths due to the Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu has now reached 9,383.

On a positive side, the discharge rate continues to be high. As many as 5,554 people were discharged on Monday taking the total number of recoveries to 5,30,708. The active cases stand at 46,306.

With two more private laboratories in Chennai and Coimbatore being approved for Covid-19 testing recently, the State now has 184 Covid-19 approved labs including 118 private labs and 66 government labs. As many as 80,465 samples were tested in the State in the past 24 hours.