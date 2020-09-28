Executive committee meeting of AIADMK today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Assembly just months away, the executive committee of AIADMK will meet on Monday. Talking to reporters, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said, “The executive committee is meeting to fulfil the Election Commission norms.

There won’t be anything as you (press and media) expect. We all stand united to win the Assembly elections.” In Madurai, Minister for Cooperation, Sellur K Raju said some decisions would be taken but they would be aimed at winning the Assembly elections.

During the recent past, the Chief Minister candidate has been a talking point. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam quickly issued a gag order on the functionaries.

They were told not to air views on party affairs in public. The intense discussions that took place during the party meeting in September 18 had raised expectations about the executive committee meeting.