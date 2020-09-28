Gold worth Rs 83.7 lakh seized at Chennai Airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The customs officials seized 1.62 kg of gold, worth Rs 83.7 lakh at the Chennai Airport on Sunday. Mohd Mustafa Meerasa Maraikkayar (43) and Sahubar Ali Aynjai (39) of Ramnathpuram who arrived by Indigo Flight and Sheik Abdullah Habeeb Abdullah (21) of Pudukkotai who arrived by Air India Express were intercepted. They confessed to carrying bundles of gold paste concealed in rectum. 1.62 kg gold valued at Rs 83.7 lakh was seized. All three were arrested.