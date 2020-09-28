STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Hospital ceiling caves in on COVID-19 patient in Tamil Nadu

The patient, a PWD employee, admitted at Government Karaikal Hospital suffered minor injuries on his head.

Published: 28th September 2020 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Parts of ceiling that fell on the patient.

Parts of ceiling that fell on the patient.

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: A 41-year-old COVID patient, who was getting treatment at Karaikal Government General Hospital, suffered minor injury on his head after pieces of the ceiling fell on him around 8 am on Sunday. There are about 40 patients along with him in the isolation ward in the old building. 

“I was fast asleep when pieces of the ceiling fell on me. I was shocked and so were everyone in the room. On knowing this, few nurses rushed to attend me, “said V Ganeshbabu (41), who has been getting treatment for the last two days.

He added that his fellow patients helped him move the bed away from the debris and was given treatment in the same bed for sometime. Later, health service officials shifted him and all the others to another building. 

P Chithra, Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital, told TNIE, “It is not possible to shift the entire ward at the moment. We had accommodated COVID patients only after checking the stability of the building with the PWD officials. When we brought the issue to their notice, they said that the portion of plaster might have remained less visible in the ceiling.” It is worthy to note that the injured patient himself is a PWD employee. The doctors said that his health condition is stable and he needed only dressing for the injury.

The incident went viral on social media with the public criticising poor maintenance of the hospital. “We had demanded not set up a COVID ward in that old building months ago. Toilets were not usable, the building was in dilapidated condition and lacked basic amenities. But, the health services accommodated COVID patients in it due to heavy inflow of patients.

Now, it is proven that the building can endanger people’s lives. At least now, the officials should learn a lesson and make sure such incidents do not happen in the future,” said A Vengadesh, General Secretary of Karai Sirgagugal Iyakkam.  Note: TNIE has sought permission from the patient to use his name, details and his picture for the report.

State reports 5,791 Covid-19 cases
Among the deaths reported on Sunday, three did not have comorbidities. A 30-year-old woman from Karur was the youngest Covid patient to die without comorbid conditions. The woman was admitted  to Karur Medical College Hospital on September 24. She died due to Covid-pneumonia, acute respiratory failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Karaikal Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
COVID tales: Yamaraj in Delhi encourages you to wear a mask
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp