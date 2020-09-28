STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protest against farm laws will go on until they are repealed: Stalin

The farm laws would severely affect the farmers and small traders when implemented, the DMK president said.

Published: 28th September 2020 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

DMK and KMDK members staging a protest opposing farm bill in Coimbatore on Monday. (Express/U Rakesh Kumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Monday said that the party will oppose the recently passed three farm laws till they are repealed. 

He said this while leading a demonstration against the farm bills at Kancheepuram. The protest was held following the decision taken at the DMK-led alliance parties meeting.

Stalin said: “The farm laws would severely affect the farmers and small traders when implemented. The law is being opposed even by the Shiromani Akali Dal which snapped ties with the Modi government over the bills. A party leader, who was a cabinet minister, also resigned. 

ALSO READ | Kerala Congress MP moves Supreme Court against newly enacted farm law

"The farmers of Punjab are opposing the bills and state CM Capt. Amarinder Singh has declared that his government won’t register any case against the protesting farmers. Besides, farmers of various states including Haryana, West Bengal, Karnataka, and others are also vehemently opposing the laws.” 

He added, “There is nothing mentioned about the MSP, loan for farmers, subsidy and other most expected aspects of farmers in the farm laws. The Union government said that they didn’t remove the MSP but there nothing about MSP in the laws.” 

He described Tamil Nadu CM as Edappadi K Palaniswami as a 'toxic gas' and said he did not meet any protesting farmers as he failed to address their concerns. 

