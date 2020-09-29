Ambulimama artist KC Sivasankar, illustrator of famous Vikram and Vetala series, dies at 97

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sankar or KC Sivasankar who had contributed to for over five decades in creating cartoons, passed away on Tuesday due to age-related illnesses. He was 97.

He primarily contributed to the magazine, Chandamama (also known as Ambulimama). The magazine was published in 12 languages at one point.

A close friend of his told Express that he passed away on Tuesday noon in his residence in Chennai.

Sankar is the artist behind the signature painting of the Vikram and Vetala series, -showing the sword-wielding King Vikram carrying the corpse on his shoulder through a cremation ground- which is often

synonymously remembered with the stories.

Sankar created the theme illustration for the King Vikram and Vetala series some time in the 1960s. He worked for the magazine for 60 years and then joined Ramakrishna Vijayam magazine.

He was the only surviving member of the original Chandamama design team. Born in a small village near Erode, Sankar shifted to the city with his younger brother to study in a corporation school when he was 10.