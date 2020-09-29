STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ambulimama artist KC Sivasankar, illustrator of famous Vikram and Vetala series, dies at 97

Sankar created the theme illustration for the King Vikram and Vetala series some time in the 1960s.

Published: 29th September 2020 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

KC Sivasankar; Ambulimama; Chandamama

Artist Sankar and his artwork. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sankar or KC Sivasankar who had contributed to for over five decades in creating cartoons, passed away on Tuesday due to age-related illnesses. He was 97.

He primarily contributed to the magazine, Chandamama (also known as Ambulimama). The magazine was published in 12 languages at one point. 

A close friend of his told Express that he passed away on Tuesday noon in his residence in Chennai.

ALSO READ | KC Sivasankar: The artist whose drawings brought Chandamama characters to life

Sankar is the artist behind the signature painting of the Vikram and Vetala series, -showing the sword-wielding King Vikram carrying the corpse on his shoulder through a cremation ground- which is often
synonymously remembered with the stories.

Sankar created the theme illustration for the King Vikram and Vetala series some time in the 1960s. He worked for the magazine for 60 years and then joined Ramakrishna Vijayam magazine.

He was the only surviving member of the original Chandamama design team. Born in a small village near Erode, Sankar shifted to the city with his younger brother to study in a corporation school when he was 10.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambulimama Chandamama KC Sivasankar Artist Sankar
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp