DMDK chief, founder Vijayakant condition stable after testing positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The health condition of Founder President of DMDK, A Vijayakant who tested positive for Covid-19 recently, remains stable, a medical bulletin issued by the MIOT hospital said.

His wife, Premalatha Vijayakant who also tested positive for the virus on Monday is stable and under observation, hospital authorities said.

"Mr A Vijayakant will be discharged shortly after his wife's preliminary tests are conducted. He is asymptomatic, stable and responding well to routine, non invasive care," the hospital said in it's bulletin.

Vijayakant had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 22.