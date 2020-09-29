No bypolls for two Assembly seats, one Lok Sabha seat in TN due to prevailing situation: EC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Election Commission on Tuesday decided not to announce by-elections to two vacant MLA seats -- Tiruvottiyur and Gudiyatham -- in Tamil Nadu.

The decision comes following a communication from the Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo expressing difficulties in conducting the elections given the prevailing pandemic situation.

Also, the EC did not announce the by-election to Kanniyakumari parliamentary constituency which fell vacant following the death of Congress MP H Vasanthakumar.

The Chepauk-Triplicane Assembly is also vacant due to the death of DMK MLA J Anbazhagan. Since elections to the state Assembly are due in May 2021, by-polls to the three Assembly constituencies are unlikely to take place.

However, the by-election for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency may take place along with the Assembly elections.