Puducherry students' MBBS quota in JIPMER to continue: CM

Narayanasamy said that the reservation of seats for Puducherry is incorporated in the JIPMER Act and therefore, cannot be altered.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (File Photo | PTI)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday categorically stated that the reservation of seats for the students of the Union Territory in MBBS admissions in JIPMER will continue.

In a virtual press conference, Narayanasamy said JIPMER has 200 seats available -- 150 seats in Puducherry campus and 50 in Karaikal campus. Out of this, 54 seats are reserved for the students of Puducherry UT.

Though the process of admission has changed to NEET-based selection and counselling through Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has said that the old pattern of reservation of seats for Puducherry students will continue. 

Narayanasamy said that the reservation of seats for Puducherry is incorporated in the JIPMER Act and therefore, cannot be altered. Some miscreants are spreading the rumour that Puducherry quota will be stopped as the National Medical Commission will be conducting the counselling and admission. He advised people to ignore such rumours.

On the ongoing protests over farm bills, the CM said the Centre was trying to pledge agriculture to corporates. Narayanasamy said his government will enact a legislation protest farmers in the UT as advised by party president Sonia Gandhi.

In spite of efforts by the Lt. Governor to stop the agitation in Puducherry on Monday, the secular front managed to hold protests, he said, adding agitations will continue in Puducherry and Karaikal regions of the UT, he added

