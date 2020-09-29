Quack 'practicing medicine' for 20-years arrested in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur police on Sunday arrested a man who has been practising medicine allegedly without any professional qualification for about two decades.The accused, identified as S Srinivasan from Poondi village in Tiruvallur district, is a chemistry graduate and holds a diploma in pharmacy, said the police.

“Initially, Srinivasan only had a small medical store. Later, he shifted to Poondi and started a small clinic adjacent to his pharmacy and started offering medical advice to the villagers. He has been doing this for about 20 years. During the Covid outbreak, Srinivasan took a break for six months and later resumed the ‘practice’,” said the police. Medical Officer S Deepa of Government Uthukottai Hospital, who received a tip-off about Srinivasan, lodged a complaint at Pullarambakkam police station.

A case was registered under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of IPC and 15(3) of Indian Medical Act. Srinvasan was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.