STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Quack 'practicing medicine' for 20-years arrested in Tamil Nadu

The accused, identified as S Srinivasan from Poondi village in Tiruvallur district, is a chemistry graduate and holds a diploma in pharmacy, said the police.

Published: 29th September 2020 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur police on Sunday arrested a man who has been practising medicine allegedly without any professional qualification for about two decades.The accused, identified as S Srinivasan from Poondi village in Tiruvallur district, is a chemistry graduate and holds a diploma in pharmacy, said the police.

“Initially, Srinivasan only had a small medical store. Later, he shifted to Poondi and started a small clinic adjacent to his pharmacy and started offering medical advice to the villagers. He has been doing this for about 20 years. During the Covid outbreak, Srinivasan took a break for six months and later resumed the ‘practice’,” said the police. Medical Officer S Deepa of Government Uthukottai Hospital, who received a tip-off about Srinivasan, lodged a complaint at Pullarambakkam police station.

A case was registered under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of IPC and 15(3) of Indian Medical Act. Srinvasan was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A flooded village in Nagaon district (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
AP Floods: River Krishna in spate, Central Water Commission advises ‘maximum’ caution
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp