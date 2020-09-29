TN records 5546 new COVID-19 cases, Chennai crosses 1000-mark for sixth day in a row

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 5,546 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of people to have been affected to 5,91,943, according to the state bulletin.

However, 5,08,210 people have been discharged until now, which amounts to 85.8% of those affected in the state.

So far, 9,453 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the state, of which 70 deaths were reported on Tuesday. Four of those who died did not have co-morbidities.

This included a 37-year-old man from Thiruvannamalai who tested positive on September 8 and was admitted to a private hospital on September 13 with fever and cough for ten days and difficulty in breathing for nine days. He died due to pneumonia on September 28.

A 26-year-old woman with intellectual disability who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after testing positive on September 19 died on September 27 due to pneumonia.

Of the deaths on Tuesday, 41 were reported from government hospitals and 17 were of Chennai residents.

A total of 84,163 tests were done by RT-PCR in the state on Tuesday. In all, 70,50,820 people, which translates to around 10% of the state's population, have been tested so far by RT-PCR.

With 1,277 new cases, Chennai registered over 1,000 cases for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday. On September 24, the city broke the trend of recording just under 1000 cases that lasted for a period of 22 days and crossed the 1000 mark.

Neighbouring Chengalpattu recorded 330 new cases while Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram recorded 279 and 159 cases respectively. Coimbatore recorded 572 new cases, second only to Chennai.