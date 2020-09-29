STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN records 5546 new COVID-19 cases, Chennai crosses 1000-mark for sixth day in a row

So far, 9,453 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the state, of which 70 deaths were reported on Tuesday

Published: 29th September 2020 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai corporation collect SWAB samples from the migrant workers who are working at the construction site. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Chennai corporation collecting swabs from migrant workers at a construction site. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 5,546 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of people to have been affected to 5,91,943, according to the state bulletin.

However, 5,08,210 people have been discharged until now, which amounts to 85.8% of those affected in the state.

So far, 9,453 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the state, of which 70 deaths were reported on Tuesday. Four of those who died did not have co-morbidities.

This included a 37-year-old man from Thiruvannamalai who tested positive on September 8 and was admitted to a private hospital on September 13 with fever and cough for ten days and difficulty in breathing for nine days. He died due to pneumonia on September 28.

A 26-year-old woman with intellectual disability who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after testing positive on September 19 died on September 27 due to pneumonia.

Of the deaths on Tuesday, 41 were reported from government hospitals and 17 were of Chennai residents.

A total of 84,163 tests were done by RT-PCR in the state on Tuesday. In all, 70,50,820 people, which translates to around 10% of the state's population, have been tested so far by RT-PCR.

With 1,277 new cases, Chennai registered over 1,000 cases for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday. On September 24, the city broke the trend of recording just under 1000 cases that lasted for a period of 22 days and crossed the 1000 mark.

Neighbouring Chengalpattu recorded 330 new cases while Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram recorded 279 and 159 cases respectively. Coimbatore recorded 572 new cases, second only to Chennai.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus TN COVID cases
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp