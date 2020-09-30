STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

2G case not to impact politics in TN, feel political observers

Political observers say as it has been over two-and-half years since the trial court had acquitted all accused. Hence, it has lost much connection with the people.

Published: 30th September 2020 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of former Telecom Minister A Raja who was an accused in 2G scam case. (PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordering daily hearing of the appeal filed against acquittal of the accused, including DMK leaders, in the 2G scam case, political observers and veteran journalists opine that the developments won’t have much impact on Tamil Nadu politics. The BJP leaders have welcomed the court decision, which comes just a few months ahead of the Assembly elections. 

Political observers say as it has been over two-and-half years since the trial court had acquitted all accused. Hence, it has lost much connection with the people.  Political observer Raveenthran Duraisamy told Express, “It won’t have any impact as it is no more a political issue and the accused are not top leaders of the party. Even the verdict against J Jayalalithaa didn’t create any impact among voters.

So, it would be a storm only for the media not the voters.” Veteran journalist Tharsu Shyam agreed. “Since this is happening just before elections, it will be seen as a politically motivated move. The judgment would be pronounced within 45 court working days since the court has ordered for daily hearing in the case.

Even if the verdict comes against DMK leaders, it may not help BJP or other parties much.” A senior advocate of the Madras High Court, on request of anonymity said,  “Already the case has been elaborately discussed in the court halls and the trial court verdict had explained why there were not enough substance against the accused.” DMK spokespersons were unavailable for comments. BJP leader H Raja on Tuesday tweeted that delayed justice equals denied justice and he expressed hope that the culprits will be punished soon.

Plea against LVB mgmt admitted in HC
Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to file a detailed report, after a former senior manager of Lakshmi Vilas Bank alleged serious mismanagement of affairs, putting public deposits at risk.

The petitioner, R Subramanian, urged the court to direct the Union Finance Ministry and RBI to appoint an administrator after suspending the board. Justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha admitted the petition and called for records to be submitted within eight weeks to the Department of Financial Services, RBI, SEBI and the bank.

According to the petitioner, on March 31, the bank had total deposits of Rs 21,443 crore. “But there is no safety for the deposits made by the public as per the information available in the public domain and qualified statements of the statutory auditors of the bank in the balance sheet,” he added. 

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Tamil Nadu 2G scam
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp