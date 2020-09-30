2G case not to impact politics in TN, feel political observers

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordering daily hearing of the appeal filed against acquittal of the accused, including DMK leaders, in the 2G scam case, political observers and veteran journalists opine that the developments won’t have much impact on Tamil Nadu politics. The BJP leaders have welcomed the court decision, which comes just a few months ahead of the Assembly elections.

Political observers say as it has been over two-and-half years since the trial court had acquitted all accused. Hence, it has lost much connection with the people. Political observer Raveenthran Duraisamy told Express, “It won’t have any impact as it is no more a political issue and the accused are not top leaders of the party. Even the verdict against J Jayalalithaa didn’t create any impact among voters.

So, it would be a storm only for the media not the voters.” Veteran journalist Tharsu Shyam agreed. “Since this is happening just before elections, it will be seen as a politically motivated move. The judgment would be pronounced within 45 court working days since the court has ordered for daily hearing in the case.

Even if the verdict comes against DMK leaders, it may not help BJP or other parties much.” A senior advocate of the Madras High Court, on request of anonymity said, “Already the case has been elaborately discussed in the court halls and the trial court verdict had explained why there were not enough substance against the accused.” DMK spokespersons were unavailable for comments. BJP leader H Raja on Tuesday tweeted that delayed justice equals denied justice and he expressed hope that the culprits will be punished soon.

Plea against LVB mgmt admitted in HC

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to file a detailed report, after a former senior manager of Lakshmi Vilas Bank alleged serious mismanagement of affairs, putting public deposits at risk.

The petitioner, R Subramanian, urged the court to direct the Union Finance Ministry and RBI to appoint an administrator after suspending the board. Justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha admitted the petition and called for records to be submitted within eight weeks to the Department of Financial Services, RBI, SEBI and the bank.

According to the petitioner, on March 31, the bank had total deposits of Rs 21,443 crore. “But there is no safety for the deposits made by the public as per the information available in the public domain and qualified statements of the statutory auditors of the bank in the balance sheet,” he added.